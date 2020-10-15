Advertisement

The military’s war on COVID-19

For the first time in history, the U.S. military will play a part in preparing for vaccine distribution
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The United States military fights terrorism, saves lives during natural disasters, and now, its latest mission is the war on coronavirus.

In an interview with President Donald Trump on Aug. 4, Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked the president about the process for rolling out a vaccine.

“We’re all set up with our military. Logistically, we’re all set,” President Trump responded. “We have a general who does this.”

That four-star Army general is Gus Perna. He is co-leading Operation Warp Speed -- the federal government’s plan to distribute a vaccine with the initial doses available by January 2021.

Perna has nearly 40 years of military experience.

“You’re talking about some of the best logisticians in the world,” said Paul Mango, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mango said the military’s role is more organizational, not direct distribution. One example: he says the military is boxing more than 1 billion needles and syringes into vaccine kits.

“We’re trying to plan for how much dry ice do we need, how many band aids do we need?” Mango explained.

This is the biggest role the military has ever played in preparing for vaccine distribution to the public. And it is also the most ambitious timeline for developing, manufacturing, and delivering a vaccine.

“This is going to be a very complex process,” said Dr. William Moss with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Moss said the COVID-19 vaccine could bring new challenges. Some of the vaccines in development need to be stored at very cold temperatures. He is also concerned about high-risk populations getting access to the vaccine first.

“The trick becomes figuring out how much vaccine to get to different places,” Moss said.

While HHS aims to roll out initial doses early next year, President Trump believes it could happen “much sooner.”

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Pablo Center hosts learning pods for virtual students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
They are getting creative to help parents this school year by hosting learning pods on virtual learning days.

Coronavirus

US layoffs remain elevated as 898,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession that erupted seven months ago.

National Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/15/20)

Updated: 45 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/15/20)

Latest News

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 3

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 3

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 2

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 2

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 1

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 1

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/15/20)

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/15/20)

Hello Wisconsin

American farmers get big boost from government payments

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

National Politics

Amid report of ‘unmasking’ probe ending without charges, Trump expresses unhappiness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
No wrongdoing was found, which puts an end to an accusation President Donald Trump supported against his political adversaries.