WAGNER TAILS: Nibbles & Nuggett and Ginger

CLARK AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Nibbles and Nuggett (spelled with two Ts) are adorable brothers ready to be adopted from the Clark County Humane Society.

They’re 14-week-old, short-haired orange tabbies. Staff members at CCHS say Nibbles and Nuggett have the sweetest personalities. They love to play, and they get along well with other cats -- as you can see when Twinkles decides to make a cameo in this week’s video. Twinkles is a 12-week old girl also available for adoption.

As an extra incentive, CCHS has an adoption special on cats and kittens where you can adopt two cats for the adoption fee of one.

Ginger Snugglebug (add your last name here).

Okay, her middle name isn’t really snugglebug, but staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say it should be. Ginger is also described as a goofy, playful dog. This three-year-old is looking for an active family to go on walks with and to play in the yard with.

Ginger adores her humans, including kids. However, she’d rather be the only pet in your home. Zoomies are one of Ginger’s favorite pastimes. Once she’s tired from those zoomies, her favorite place to relax is on a lap, hence the middle name snugglebug.

