Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Nibbles & Nuggett and Ginger

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Nibbles and Nuggett (spelled with two Ts) are adorable brothers ready to be adopted from the Clark County Humane Society.

They’re 14-week-old, short-haired orange tabbies. Staff members at CCHS say Nibbles and Nuggett have the sweetest personalities. They love to play, and they get along well with other cats -- as you can see when Twinkles decides to make a cameo in this week’s video. Twinkles is a 12-week old girl also available for adoption.

As an extra incentive, CCHS has an adoption special on cats and kittens where you can adopt two cats for the adoption fee of one.

Click here to see the adoptable cats.

---

Ginger Snugglebug (add your last name here).

Okay, her middle name isn’t really snugglebug, but staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say it should be. Ginger is also described as a goofy, playful dog. This three-year-old is looking for an active family to go on walks with and to play in the yard with.

Ginger adores her humans, including kids. However, she’d rather be the only pet in your home. Zoomies are one of Ginger’s favorite pastimes. Once she’s tired from those zoomies, her favorite place to relax is on a lap, hence the middle name snugglebug.

Click here for an adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Nuggett & Nibbles and Ginger

Updated: 5 hours ago

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A dog looking for a someone to explore the great outdoors with, and a playful pup looking for a family that will help keep him active.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A deaf and spunky senior dog is looking for a lasting home, and a dog who loves just about everything is ready to share his big heart with you.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sookie and Flag

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A cat looking for his fairy tale ending, and a pair of bonded cats looking for a playful home.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A cat who won't pass up a chance for more pets or scratches, and an affectionate cattle dog are both waiting to be adopted.

Wagner Tails

ECCHA pet photo contest fundraiser

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The calendar contest is a fun way to show off your furry friend while helping to support homeless animals in the community.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT