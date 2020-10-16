Advertisement

Ahead of season opener, pheasant stocking impacted by COVID-19

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we move through fall, more hunting opportunities continue to open across the state, which include pheasant hunting this weekend.

In just a few days, thousands of pheasant hunters will flock to public hunting grounds for the start of the 2020 season.

Success this year though, could be a little tougher to come by because hunters will encounter fewer birds in the fields.

“Unfortunately, our pheasant state game farm, due to Covid restrictions, had to cut back on production this year,” says Jeff Pritzl, DNR District Wildlife Supervisor.

The reason is less manpower.

“Staffing at our state game farm due to social distancing meant a smaller suite of employees, so that means smaller numbers of birds going out on the properties and some of our real small properties that we used to put birds on won’t be getting birds this year,” says Pritzl.

Across the state, Pritzl says pheasant stocking is down by a third this year.

“Statewide basis we’ve raised and will be releasing 50,000 pheasants, and that was the norm for a long time, the last two years we had raised 75,000, so we’re back to the 50,000 level this year,” says Pritzl.

Despite staffing challenges tied to the coronavirus, Pritzl says there are still plenty of opportunities to hunt and harvest pheasants.

“Relative to the changes that have been made, and the production levels that have still been maintained, it’s been a credit to the programs,” says Pritzl.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Lack of Business During Pandemic Forces Loopy's High Shores to Close

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lack of Business During Pandemic Forces Loopy's High Shores to Close

News

About 50 Wisconsin Municipalities Are in Need of Poll Workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
About 50 Wisconsin Municipalities Are in Need of Poll Workers

News

White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Governor Evers says President Trump, and state Republicans, have not helped Wisconsin's cause.

Latest News

News

Poll workers still needed for November election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Wisconsin Elections Commission says 30,000 poll workers are needed statewide to help for the Nov. 3 election.

News

Loopy’s High Shores to close

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
The restaurant's owner said it's closing as business has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

"Ridin' for a Reason" Makes $15,000 Donation to Marshfield Clinic

Updated: 9 hours ago
"Ridin' for a Reason" Makes $15,000 Donation to Marshfield Clinic

News

Ridin’ for a Reason raises $15,000 for mobile mammography program

Updated: 9 hours ago
“Ridin' for a Reason” is a popular motorcycle rally in the Chippewa Valley in the fight against breast cancer. This year's event took place virtually.

News

Evers Hosts Virtual Event for Biden Presidential Campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evers Hosts Virtual Event for Biden Presidential Campaign

News

Virtual Class to Teach Mental Health First Aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
Virtual Class to Teach Mental Health First Aid