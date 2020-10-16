Altoona man charged with child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man has been charged in Eau Claire County with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents show Daniel Cotts, 58, has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography- repeater- lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders.

The criminal complaint says officers were sent to search a external hard drive that belongs to Cotts, and they found several images of child pornography on it.

Cotts told investigators that there was “just one” file of child pornography on his devices that he was aware of.

A Nov. 24 court date is scheduled for Cotts.

