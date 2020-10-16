Drive-thru trick-or-treating in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Instead of going door-to-door this Halloween, trick-or-treater’s have the option to get candy, from the comfort of their car.

Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local businesses are hosting a drive-thru Halloween event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

“We came up with this idea because we still want to have Halloween, it’s still a fun event for kids, certainly it’s not the same but they’ll get a bag full of goodies and they can still dress up in costume, they can be in the cars, hopefully they can celebrate Halloween at home afterwards and go through their bags of goodies and coupons and toys and things like that,” says Ouimette.

Teri Ouimette, director at Chippewa Falls Main Street says they have thousands of bags filled with candy and toys.

“It’s definitely a community event this year which is really great because everybody is included, we have businesses we have individuals, individual families that have donated to this event, so we’ve got a lot of people that want to make sure kids have something this year,” Ouimette says.

Officer Tim Peterson with the Altoona Police Department says,

“If some parents don’t feel comfortable with their kids going door-to-door it’s still something fun they can do on Halloween night, come out, they don’t have to get out of their car, stay socially distanced as best we can and just something fun for the kids, out of the ordinary.”

The police and fire departments are putting on a drive-thru trick-or-treating event of their own.

Halloween night starting at 4p.m. they’ll have squad cars and fire trucks lined up at Altoona Hobbs Sports Center.

Drive-thru trick-or-treating is the latest way the Chippewa Valley is adapting during the pandemic.

“We will hand bags of candy for each child, through the windows of the car, nobody can get out, due to social distancing, we’ll all have masks,” Ouimette says.

Masked up taking on a new meaning this Halloween.

