Advertisement

Drive-thru trick-or-treating in the Chippewa Valley

Area businesses are getting creative this Halloween to keep the tradition of trick-or-treating alive.
The Chippewa Valley adapts to celebrate Halloween safely amid pandemic.
The Chippewa Valley adapts to celebrate Halloween safely amid pandemic.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Instead of going door-to-door this Halloween, trick-or-treater’s have the option to get candy, from the comfort of their car.

Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local businesses are hosting a drive-thru Halloween event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

“We came up with this idea because we still want to have Halloween, it’s still a fun event for kids, certainly it’s not the same but they’ll get a bag full of goodies and they can still dress up in costume, they can be in the cars, hopefully they can celebrate Halloween at home afterwards and go through their bags of goodies and coupons and toys and things like that,” says Ouimette.

Teri Ouimette, director at Chippewa Falls Main Street says they have thousands of bags filled with candy and toys.

“It’s definitely a community event this year which is really great because everybody is included, we have businesses we have individuals, individual families that have donated to this event, so we’ve got a lot of people that want to make sure kids have something this year,” Ouimette says.

Officer Tim Peterson with the Altoona Police Department says,

“If some parents don’t feel comfortable with their kids going door-to-door it’s still something fun they can do on Halloween night, come out, they don’t have to get out of their car, stay socially distanced as best we can and just something fun for the kids, out of the ordinary.”

The police and fire departments are putting on a drive-thru trick-or-treating event of their own.

Halloween night starting at 4p.m. they’ll have squad cars and fire trucks lined up at Altoona Hobbs Sports Center.

Drive-thru trick-or-treating is the latest way the Chippewa Valley is adapting during the pandemic.

“We will hand bags of candy for each child, through the windows of the car, nobody can get out, due to social distancing, we’ll all have masks,” Ouimette says.

Masked up taking on a new meaning this Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mentorship program partners with local school district to empower students

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
In the Eau Claire Area School District, a mentoring program is looking to make a difference in the lives of African-American and biracial students.

News

La Crosse County issues advisory limiting public gatherings

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The goal of the La Crosse County Health Advisory is simple--discourage people from going to places they are more likely to get sick.

News

105 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa County sees 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Court

Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of stealing from charity she founded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County and she is accused of stealing from the charity she founded.

Latest News

News

Price County sees first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Price County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

News

Altoona man charged with child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Altoona man has been charged in Eau Claire County with four counts of possession of child pornography.

News

New COVID-19 cases near 4,000 as 21 new deaths reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the third time in the past four days, the Dept. of Health Services reported a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

News

40 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
40 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County since Thursday.

Hello Wisconsin

EU allowed to impose tariffs up to $4 billion a year on US products

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agriculture news.

News

SportScene 13 Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday