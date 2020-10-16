EU allowed to impose tariffs up to $4 billion a year on US products

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tensions between the U.S. and European Union were ramped up earlier this week by the World Trade Organization. That’s because the WTO has given the EU permission to impose tariffs of up to $4 billion a year on American products. The award is retaliation for supposedly illegal subsidies our government has given to Boeing Aircraft. This has been a 16 year battle between the U.S. and Europe over our subsidies to Boeing and theirs to Airbus. Last year the U.S. put 7 and a half billion in tariffs on European products like aircraft, wine and cheese. Observers say the only way to solve the problem is for the U.S. and Europe to negotiate a settlement but neither side appears ready to do that at this time.

Farmers now have another reason to visit their local farm Service Agency office for something other than Coronavirus aid programs. It’s time to sign up for Ag Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for 2021. Options include electing coverage and enrolling in crop by crop ARC provisions or the PLC provisions for the whole farm. Changes for 2021 are optional and sign up ends March 15th. Changes for 2021 are optional and sign up ends March 15th.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and consumer protection has postponed the transition to a new Wisconsin State Hemp Plan. That decision came after Congress extended the authority of states to operate hemp pilot research programs until September 30th, 2021 as called for in the 2014 farm bill. Originally the pilot hemp research program was scheduled to end on October 31st. DATCP officials say the decision gives hemp growers and processors across the state the best chance to be successful.

Earlier Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation leaders announced their state convention in December has been changed to a virtual convention because of the Coronavirus pandemic. And now leaders of the American farm bureau federation have made the same announcement about their convention scheduled for this coming January in San Diego. The live convention was scheduled for January 10th through the 13th but the San Diego convention center has cancelled all events at that facility through the end of January. Farm Bureau president Zippy Duval said the virtual convention will remain on the same dates and will feature all the elements of a live convention-even naming the Farm Dog of the Year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.