Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of stealing from charity she founded

(KWCH)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County and she is accused of stealing from the charity she founded.

Court documents show Shauna Hanson has been charged with theft-false representation (>$2,500- $5,000).

The criminal complaint says on Jan. 8, Eau Claire Police received a handwritten letter alleging that Hanson was using her charity she founded, Helping Hands for our Children, for her and her friends' personal gain.

Officials talked with a person who claimed Hanson only allows certain people to be involved and that there are invite only events. That person added that often times the same children are being helped over and over again when there are others in need.

Officers then received an email from a woman who said she had donated thousands of dollars to the charity and also has received help from the charity. She claims that she received a donation of clothing but had to throw the clothes away because they smelled strongly of cat urine.

The website at one point directed people to donated via PayPal to a Yahoo email account that was found to be Hanson’s personal account.

Eau Claire Police Officers say in the criminal complaint that between June 2017 and May 2020, Hanson had deposited approximately $63,000 of charity funds into her personal account with nothing to prove that the money was used for Helping Hands. $5,188.33 was transferred from Helping Hands to an account listed under James Hanson.

When detectives informed Hanson that she was being charged due to depositing charity funds into her personal account, she told them, “No I have not”.

