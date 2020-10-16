Advertisement

La Crosse County issues advisory limiting public gatherings

The La Crosse County Health Department issued a health advisory limiting public gatherings effective October 16 until further notice.
The La Crosse County Health Department issued a health advisory limiting public gatherings effective October 16 until further notice.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In La Crosse County four deaths in two days are blamed on COVID-19. That’s why the health department there is doing some it has avoided since the pandemic was declared by issuing an advisory.

The goal of the La Crosse County Health Advisory is simple--discourage people from going to places they are more likely to get sick.

The focus: poorly ventilated, crowded, indoor locations where people have to shout when talking.

County officials say it’s a necessary action as COVID cases and deaths increase.

“The death total is now 18,” said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director. “The majority, but not all of them being in long-term care facilities and settings.”

This is the first advisory health department director Jen Rombalski has issued.

It’s in effect until further notice.

During the early months of the pandemic, the department did not issue any orders as it wasn’t sure it had the authority to do so.

La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley participated in a statewide committee to understand that power.

“We do have authority through the health officer ordinance and through administrative rule on individual cases [and] on individual sites,” O’Malley explained. “Whereas the larger question was about blanket authority.”

“The health advisory is not in itself enforceable,” Rombalski added. “The health department will enforce the requirement for the 25 percent maximum capacity through a step-wise approach.”

The county is enforcing through three steps.

First issuing this advisory. Second, it says it will issue individual orders to businesses who are not complying.

“Step three is issuing a citation, if it’s necessary, to a specific business that is not complying with the order,” Rombalski said.

That violation could lead to a $500 fine--something the department hopes to not collect.

“We are not seeking out violations, we are not seeking out citizen complaints, we’re not looking to give citations,” Rombalski stressed. “We really want this to be as voluntary as possible.”

The health department acknowledges limited capacity can be hard on business, however, it also says when large gatherings cause outbreaks the quarantine process also has an impact.

To read the health advisory, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru trick-or-treating in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Area businesses are getting creative this Halloween to keep the tradition of trick-or-treating alive.

News

Mentorship program partners with local school district to empower students

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
In the Eau Claire Area School District, a mentoring program is looking to make a difference in the lives of African-American and biracial students.

News

105 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa County sees 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Court

Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of stealing from charity she founded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County and she is accused of stealing from the charity she founded.

Latest News

News

Price County sees first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Price County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

News

Altoona man charged with child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Altoona man has been charged in Eau Claire County with four counts of possession of child pornography.

News

New COVID-19 cases near 4,000 as 21 new deaths reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the third time in the past four days, the Dept. of Health Services reported a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

News

40 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
40 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County since Thursday.

Hello Wisconsin

EU allowed to impose tariffs up to $4 billion a year on US products

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agriculture news.

News

SportScene 13 Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday