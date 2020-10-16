Loopy’s High Shores to close

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Loopy’s High Shores Supper Club in Chippewa County is closing October 24. Owner Loopy Kleich announced the news Wednesday.

He said he’s closing Loopy’s High Shores because business has slowed too much during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he needs to put all his energy into keeping Loopy’s Saloon, Grill and Event Dome in Chippewa Falls, which is staying open. That business will honor all Loopy’s High Shores gift cards.

Kleich also said government-imposed health restrictions have hurt business, but he says the fear people have of going out to eat at restaurants during the pandemic has hurt even worse.

He said one of his biggest concerns is for his fellow restaurant owners throughout the Chippewa Valley, who are also really struggling.

“If something doesn’t change soon you’re going to see 50 to 60 percent of the small businesses gone, it’s inevitable,” Kleich said. “You can’t stop this. I mean, if you look around at what people are doing, you can’t operate at 25, 50 percent.”

He said he hopes to transfer most of his employees from Loopy’s High Shores, which is located on Lake Wissota, to Loopy’s Saloon, Grill and Event Dome.

Loopy’s High Shores opened about two years ago.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.