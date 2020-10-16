Advertisement

Price County sees first COVID-19 related death

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Price County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

Health officials say this person was an elderly resident. They added, “To date, 276 people in Price County and over 162,325 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,553 deaths in Wisconsin".

