Ridin’ for a Reason raises $15,000 for mobile mammography program

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Ridin' for a Reason” is a popular motorcycle rally in the Chippewa Valley raising awareness and money to support the fight against breast cancer.

Thursday, event organizers presented Marshfield Clinic with a check for $15,000 for the health system’s mobile mammography program. This would’ve been the 12th year of the Ridin' for a Reason event. Even during a pandemic, organizers found a way to raise money through a virtual event.

“We were fairly stubborn. We were going to go anyways and then our senses got the better of us and we canceled the ride. A bunch of us did meet - the board members - got together in a small group, went for a small ride, because it was still a nice day, and we picked up checks, basically,” said organizer Mike Keil.

Through the years, Keil says Ridin' for a Reason has raised more than $150,000 for the mobile mammography program.

