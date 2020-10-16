Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 15th

Immanuel vs. Augusta
Immanuel vs. Augusta(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball featuring Immanuel vs. Augusta, Durand vs. Elk Mound and Fall Creek vs. Neillsville. An update from day one of WIAA State Individual tennis and we hear from the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team as they begin practice this week.

PREP VOLLEYBALL:

Bloomer 3

Northwestern 1

Loyal 3

Greenwood 1

Gilman 1

Cadott 3

Fall Creek 3

Neillsville 0

Birchwood 2

Bruce 3

Rib Lake 0

Edgar 3

Ladysmith 3

Hayward 0

Durand 0

Elk Mound 3

Eau Claire Immanuel 3

Augusta 0

-

Lake Holcombe 2

Cornell 3

Rice Lake 1

Menomonie 3

St. Croix Falls 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene 13 Spotlight- Averie Varsho

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
SportScene 13 Spotlight on four sport letterman, Averie Varsho of Altoona.

SportScene 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 13th

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
High School Volleyball highlights from Cornell, Bloomer, McDonell and more plus a girls state tennis preview.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Monday, October 12th

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Chippewa Falls hosts their neighbor, Cadott, in a High School volleyball showdown.

SportScene 13

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Latest News

Sportscene

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world. The Lakers are champions again, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to end the NBA Finals in six games.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 10th

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg, Jessica Mendoza and Justus Cleveland
A full slate of High School football with Regis hosting Stanley-Boyd, Thorp hosting Augusta, and McDonell hosting Phillips.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9th (part two)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland, Duncan Goldberg and Jessica Mendoza
High School Football Friday night with highlights from Eleva-Strum, Colfax and more!

Sportscene

Sportscene 13 for Friday, September 9th (part one)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg, Justus Cleveland and Jessica Mendoza
High School Football Friday night with Chippewa Falls taking on Rice Lake, Elk Mound hosting Mondovi and much more!

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1(10/9/20)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1(10/9/20)

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 8th

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Cloverbelt volleyball takes center stage featuring Cadott vs. McDonell, Thorp vs. Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild vs. Altoona and Regis vs. Stanley-Boyd. Plus, hear from Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.