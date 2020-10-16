White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin now ranks 4th in the nation for coronavirus cases, nearly three times the national average. And that has caught the attention of the White House Task Force.

The White House report blames the rise in cases on “low adherence to mitigation measures.” That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting indoor gathering sizes. That last aspect recently struck down by the court, but being challenged by Gov. Evers.

The report goes on to say a lack of compliance with these measures will lead to preventable deaths.

Governor Evers says he’s had trouble instituting mitigations to prevent the spread of covid-19. He says he’s tried to use every possible messenger possible and hopes the White House Task Force is one that works.

The Governor adds President Trump is not helping Wisconsin’s cause.

“The inconsistency from the White House, from our President has not helped," said Gov Evers. "We’re in the middle of an election for President, and people are picking sides here.”

The governor reiterated that he needs state republican leaders to meet with him to come up with some solutions, but has yet to hear back from anyone.

