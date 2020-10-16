Advertisement

White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin now ranks 4th in the nation for coronavirus cases, nearly three times the national average. And that has caught the attention of the White House Task Force.

The White House report blames the rise in cases on “low adherence to mitigation measures.” That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting indoor gathering sizes. That last aspect recently struck down by the court, but being challenged by Gov. Evers.

The report goes on to say a lack of compliance with these measures will lead to preventable deaths.

Governor Evers says he’s had trouble instituting mitigations to prevent the spread of covid-19. He says he’s tried to use every possible messenger possible and hopes the White House Task Force is one that works.

The Governor adds President Trump is not helping Wisconsin’s cause.

“The inconsistency from the White House, from our President has not helped," said Gov Evers. "We’re in the middle of an election for President, and people are picking sides here.”

The governor reiterated that he needs state republican leaders to meet with him to come up with some solutions, but has yet to hear back from anyone.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Lack of Business During Pandemic Forces Loopy's High Shores to Close

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lack of Business During Pandemic Forces Loopy's High Shores to Close

News

About 50 Wisconsin Municipalities Are in Need of Poll Workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
About 50 Wisconsin Municipalities Are in Need of Poll Workers

Latest News

News

Poll workers still needed for November election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Wisconsin Elections Commission says 30,000 poll workers are needed statewide to help for the Nov. 3 election.

News

Loopy’s High Shores to close

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
The restaurant's owner said it's closing as business has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

"Ridin' for a Reason" Makes $15,000 Donation to Marshfield Clinic

Updated: 9 hours ago
"Ridin' for a Reason" Makes $15,000 Donation to Marshfield Clinic

News

Ridin’ for a Reason raises $15,000 for mobile mammography program

Updated: 9 hours ago
“Ridin' for a Reason” is a popular motorcycle rally in the Chippewa Valley in the fight against breast cancer. This year's event took place virtually.

News

Evers Hosts Virtual Event for Biden Presidential Campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evers Hosts Virtual Event for Biden Presidential Campaign

News

Virtual Class to Teach Mental Health First Aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
Virtual Class to Teach Mental Health First Aid