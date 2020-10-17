Advertisement

Business owner, think tank policy advisor sues Gov. Evers over health orders

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A business owner filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers' public health orders during this pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed by Jeré Fabick, who’s president of Fabick Cat and a policy advisor at the Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank based in Illinois.

The lawsuit argues the governor doesn’t have the power to extend public health emergencies without the Legislature’s consent and asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule that Evers overstepped his authority. Fabick says the state of emergency should have ended in May, after the first 60 days.

Gov. Evers issued new orders, arguing that he can do that because the threat caused by the pandemic has changed.

The governor has until Thursday to respond to the lawsuit.

Fabick also filed a lawsuit against the safer-at-home order at the start of the pandemic.

Evers released an ad Friday criticizing the GOP over the virus response. He faulted Republicans for fighting him in court and not coming forward with their own plan to address the coronavirus surge in Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has not met to discuss legislation since mid-April -- when the state had just 4,000 coronavirus cases and 200 deaths -- despite calls from Evers and Democrats to convene to take up issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. The state currently has more than 166,000 cases and over 1,500 deaths.

The ad ends with a message not to sign a recall petition against Evers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Homepage

Court upholds Wisconsin ballot extension, hands Dems a win

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential election, handing Democrats a victory in their fight to deliver the key battleground state for Joe Biden in November.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Decision 2020

Pence lands in Eau Claire (9/24/20)

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
Pence lands in Eau Claire (9/24/20)

Latest News

Decision 2020

Kanye West won’t be on presidential ballot in Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled five to one to reject Kanye West’s petition application to be on the ballot for president.

Decision 2020

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Decision 2020

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Decision 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.