Advertisement

DHS to upgrade COVID-19 reporting tool

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System will have a brief outage over the weekend which will affect COVID-19 reporting.

The Department of Health Services said the outage will be caused by an upgrade in system improvements in order to increase mitigation efforts of COVID-19 across the state.

Tools for contact tracing, automated data entry and more will be enhanced to accommodate the increases of cases in Wisconsin.

The surveillance system is used by Wisconsin Local and Tribal Health Departments, health care providers and other public health partners to collect and monitor data about COVID-19 related information. The system also helps public health experts make informed decisions and assess disease activity.

The outage will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, but reporting of test results will not be impact.

The updates are set to go live on Monday with accurate reporting and data resuming on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Latest: Rural hospitals in Midwest face viral surge

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Rural parts of the American Midwest that had previously escaped the worst of the coronavirus are now seeing a surge -- and hospitals are struggling to keep up.

News

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s jobless rate for September was below the 7.9% national rate.

News

Suspect in Devil’s Lake State Park stabbing still at large

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sauk County’s sheriff says the man suspected in a homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large.

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Jennifer Peterson makes a habit to wait until every student logs off before she does too. When two of her students didn’t, she knew something was wrong.

News

Pedestrian killed in Friday night accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old woman from Illinois was attempting to cross Highway 312 when a vehicle hit her.

Latest News

News

10th Wisconsin Science Fest underway with virtual events

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The 2020 Wisconsin Science Festival runs through Sunday, October 18th.

National

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WXYZ Staff
94-year-old Mildred Madison has not missed the chance to vote since she was 21.

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Updated: 16 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

Updated: 16 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 16 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

UW-Eau Claire Department Sponsors Downtown Lights for a Cause

Updated: 16 hours ago
UW-Eau Claire Department Sponsors Downtown Lights for a Cause