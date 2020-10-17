Advertisement

Downtown Eau Claire shines light on developmental language disorder

Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lights around the confluence in downtown Eau Claire were lit purple and yellow Friday night.

UW-Eau Claire’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders sponsored the light display as part of a community outreach project to bring attention to developmental language disorder.

DLD affects a person’s ability to talk or understand language. It makes it difficult for children to express their ideas and their feelings.

Research on DLD shows the disorder affects two children in every classroom of 30 students - or about seven percent of all children.

