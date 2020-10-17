Haunted trail for kids in Menomonie

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you prefer not to have nightmares, but still wish to participate in Halloween festivities, a Menomonie woman has opened up her haunted trail during the day.

At night, you’ll hear chainsaws, and screams, however in the daylight all animatronics are turned off for a more calm, family friendly adventure. This lasts from noon until 4 pm. Kayla Waterhouse who organized this trail says it’s a great activity that still allows social distancing among groups and is raising money toward a good cause,

“There’s not a lot of activities, I mean there’s a few but I think it’s good to have options for kids to come out and enjoy the nice fall weather and just be outside before winter comes.”

Jamie Wagner, with the Dunn County Humane Society told WEAU,

“We decided this year to have a nonprofit in our community benefit, and I am the kennel manager at the humane society so we said let’s do the humane society this year and see how it goes and so far we have raised a little over $350 and also people are bringing out donations like bleach and paper towels things that we go through a lot at the shelter.”

The trail is free to experience at night or during the day, any money donated will be directly given to the humane society.

The event will continue October 23, 24 and 30th at N5051 610th Street in Menomonie.

