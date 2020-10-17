Advertisement

In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 20

A poll worker in Eau Claire, Wis. helping a voter vote in-person absentee from his car.
A poll worker in Eau Claire, Wis. helping a voter vote in-person absentee from his car.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People can start voting early next week. City of Eau Claire residents can start voting in-person absentee in City Hall’s parking lot.

It will be open from Oct. 20-24 and 26-30. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It will operate similarly to the April spring election and August partisan primary. Voters can vote from their cars.

Eau Claire City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said the poll workers will operate seven tents. A poll worker will approach each car, check the voter’s id and give them a ballot. Voters must turn in their ballot on site.

“A lot of our voters really enjoyed it, especially some of our voters who are older and would struggle to get in and out of the building the way we used to do it. So it really helped a lot of our voters to be able to do it safely and it went pretty quickly,” he said.

Koerner also said the city will block off part of Dewey Street near City Hall.

People can also register on site. Unlike Election Day, new voters don’t have to cast their ballot when they register.

Koerner said absentee voting, in-person and by mail, is making it easier as fewer voters will congregate at polling places on Election Day.

“Now with COVID we can’t allow people to be very close to each other and we have to limit the amount of people we have inside the polling place at one time. So, if everyone who wanted to vote in the previous presidential election went down to the poll site, there’d probably be lines down the block,” he said.

Koerner said about 9,000 Eau Claire city residents have already turned in their absentee ballots. The city’s mailed about 15,000 ballots.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More WI Households Receive Foodshare Benefits

Updated: moments ago
More WI Households Receive Foodshare Benefits

News

Downtown Eau Claire shines light on developmental language disorder

Updated: 39 minutes ago
UW-Eau Claire’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders sponsored the light display as part of a community outreach project to bring attention to developmental language disorder.

News

Business owner, think tank policy advisor sues Gov. Evers over health orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jeré Fabick, president of Fabick Cat and policy advisor for the conservative Heartland Institute, also sued the governor over safer-at-home orders at the start of the pandemic.

News

More WI households are receiving FoodShare benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 700,000 people in the state received FoodShare benefits in the state in September.

Latest News

News

More WI households are receiving FoodShare benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 700,000 people in the state received FoodShare benefits in the state in September.

News

Eau Claire City-County Health Department releases community expectations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced new measures that outlines community expectations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Mentorship Program Partners with Local School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mentorship Program Partners with Local School District

News

La Crosse County Announces Enforcement of Emergency Order

Updated: 4 hours ago
La Crosse County Announces Enforcement of Emergency Order

News

E.C. County's Health Order Replaced with "Community Expectations"

Updated: 4 hours ago
E.C. County's Health Order Replaced with "Community Expectations"

News

Drive-thru trick-or-treating in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Area businesses are getting creative this Halloween to keep the tradition of trick-or-treating alive.