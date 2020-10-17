Advertisement

More WI households are receiving FoodShare benefits

More Wisconsin households are relying on FoodShare benefits through the coronavirus pandemic.
More Wisconsin households are relying on FoodShare benefits through the coronavirus pandemic.(WEAU)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 700,000 people in the state received FoodShare benefits in the state in September.

The shelves at Feed My People food bank are usually full nowadays, with everything from potatoes to tuna.

However, that food is also going out at a high rate.

Feed My People says it is giving out 26 percent more food this year compared to last, when it gave out 7 million pounds in total.

Many of those people in need of food get that through the FoodShare program in Wisconsin.

Because of the public health emergency that was declared in Wisconsin, DHS was able to provide additional FoodShare benefits for more than 200,000 eligible households in the state in October.

“Almost every day I help people apply for FoodShare who might not be familiar with the program or how it works. And when I’m doing that I am meeting and talking to a lot of people who have never had to use this program before, it’s their first time being in need,” said Feed My People Partner Agency Specialist Nick Bursaw.

Wisconsinites who earn low wages, have lost their job, are retired, or not able work are eligible for the program.

It provides benefits monthly, which allows people to purchase food ranging from meats, to fruits and veggies, to snack foods.

The number of people relying on the program, both locally and statewide, has been increasing throughout the pandemic.

Statewide, nearly 7,000 households received benefits for the first time last month.

“It can definitely be scary to reach out for help the first time you’re reaching out for help, or really anytime. And so I think the biggest thing I would say is that this program is here to help,” said Bursaw.

To see if you qualify for the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire City-County Health Department releases community expectations

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced new measures that outlines community expectations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Mentorship Program Partners with Local School District

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mentorship Program Partners with Local School District

News

La Crosse County Announces Enforcement of Emergency Order

Updated: 1 hour ago
La Crosse County Announces Enforcement of Emergency Order

News

E.C. County's Health Order Replaced with "Community Expectations"

Updated: 1 hour ago
E.C. County's Health Order Replaced with "Community Expectations"

Latest News

News

Drive-thru trick-or-treating in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Area businesses are getting creative this Halloween to keep the tradition of trick-or-treating alive.

News

Mentorship program partners with local school district to empower students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
In the Eau Claire Area School District, a mentoring program is looking to make a difference in the lives of African-American and biracial students.

News

La Crosse County issues advisory limiting public gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The goal of the La Crosse County Health Advisory is simple--discourage people from going to places they are more likely to get sick.

News

105 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa County sees 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Court

Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of stealing from charity she founded

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County and she is accused of stealing from the charity she founded.

News

Price County sees first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Price County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.