More WI households are receiving FoodShare benefits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 700,000 people in the state received FoodShare benefits in the state in September.

The shelves at Feed My People food bank are usually full nowadays, with everything from potatoes to tuna.

However, that food is also going out at a high rate.

Feed My People says it is giving out 26 percent more food this year compared to last, when it gave out 7 million pounds in total.

Many of those people in need of food get that through the FoodShare program in Wisconsin.

Because of the public health emergency that was declared in Wisconsin, DHS was able to provide additional FoodShare benefits for more than 200,000 eligible households in the state in October.

“Almost every day I help people apply for FoodShare who might not be familiar with the program or how it works. And when I’m doing that I am meeting and talking to a lot of people who have never had to use this program before, it’s their first time being in need,” said Feed My People Partner Agency Specialist Nick Bursaw.

Wisconsinites who earn low wages, have lost their job, are retired, or not able work are eligible for the program.

It provides benefits monthly, which allows people to purchase food ranging from meats, to fruits and veggies, to snack foods.

The number of people relying on the program, both locally and statewide, has been increasing throughout the pandemic.

Statewide, nearly 7,000 households received benefits for the first time last month.

“It can definitely be scary to reach out for help the first time you’re reaching out for help, or really anytime. And so I think the biggest thing I would say is that this program is here to help,” said Bursaw.

To see if you qualify for the program, click here.

