“Move Over” Day reminds drivers to pass emergency vehicles with caution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday is National “Move Over” day. Police are reminding drivers to be careful when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

Each year, police officers, firefighters, highway workers and tow truck operators are killed on Wisconsin’s roads by drivers who don’t change lanes. In Wisconsin, emergency workers often work in heavy snow and ice, making it important for each of us to stay in the alternate lane.

“Please be sure to slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road, especially when it’s snowing!” Wausau Police Department said in a Facebook post.

If you can’t change lanes, you’re asked to slow down as much as possible when you drive past.

Violations will cost you a $263.50 fine, 3 points and a suspension of your license, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

