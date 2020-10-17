Pinehurst Park project nearing completion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A park in Eau Claire is getting a renovation that will make it easier for people to enjoy winter activities like snowboarding and sledding.

Pinehurst Park will look a little different this year. (OutdoorMore Inc.)

A project eight years in the making is starting to take shape at a popular park on Eau Claire’s north side. According to OutdoorMore vice president Craig Manthe, Saturday marks the first day of clearing off debris from Pinehurst Park.

“We are doing all the dirt work to get ready to install our cable-tow, our handle-tow so we can get a ride up the hill so you can do lots and lots of laps at Pinehurst Park.”

The project is something former professional snowboarder Skip Contardi says this project has been something he has been thinking about for nearly 30 years.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old,” Contardi says. “All the work that is being done is all from volunteers. Everyone has full-time jobs and it’s all volunteer work.”

OutdoorMore Inc. has spent the last few years fundraising and plans to install a tow-rope at Pinehurst Park that will make it easy for people to get to the top of the popular snow hill. For Contardi, the project is a dream come true.

“Yesterday was very exciting for me because not only was it my birthday, but we also got snow in October and I had this wonderful dream of 30 years coming true because we had four pieces of equipment dropped off here at Pinehurst Park where it all began,” Contardi says.

Contardi spent 14 years as a professional snowboarder for Burton’s Snowboards. He says the reason this project is so special to him is because he got his start at Pinehurst Park.

"I know that lifelong friendships will start at this place, because I traveled the world with people I met here and we are still friends,' Contardi says.

The project also includes adding a beginner area, a rails section and a jump section. It gives people of all experience levels options to chose from.

“We’re the fools that will run the machinery and build all this stuff, but I think the community will drive what this place will become,” Manthe says.

For Contardi, he says seeing the hill be transformed is something that has been a long time coming.

“I can imagine I’m probably going to start crying,” Contardi says. “I have that feeling every-time i come here. I absolutely have that feeling every time I come here.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.