President Trump heads to Janesville 2 weeks after canceled visit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis canceled President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, his campaign will travel to Janesville on Saturday.

The event comes after a week of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin. Friday, the Department of Health Services reported 3,861 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Ann Helms, a neurologist in Milwaukee, urged the President to cancel his trip to the Badger state.

“I’ve seen patients die,” Helms said. “I’ve seen how horrible they do, even when they don’t die.”

Also a member of the Committee to Protect Medicare, Helms fears that an asymptomatic person attending the president’s event could be the next “super-spreader” in Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crowd will take a shuttle bus to and from the rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

NBC15 News asked the Trump campaign how many people were allowed to be on the bus at a time.

“Unfortunately, I’m not on the ground,” replied director of press communications Erin Perrine. “I don’t have the logistics. I don’t have operational information regarding [whether] we will be able to do that.”

Asked whether President Trump has ever directed staff to maximize physical distancing at rallies across the country, Perrine said, “We make sure that people can peaceably assemble under the First Amendment right of the Constitution of the United States. We do so by making sure, we put health and safety precautions in place.”

The Trump campaign described precautions at the Janesville rally to include a mask requirement and temperature checks. Perrine said staff will be on site to remind attendees to wear masks and will give masks out to anyone who doesn’t have them.

NBC15 News will have a crew at the rally and will keep you updated on the event.

