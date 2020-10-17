Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 16th (part two)

By Justus Cleveland, Duncan Goldberg and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

PREP FOOTBALL

Amherst 28, Stratford 13

Aquinas 46, Westby 26

Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17

Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29

Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0

Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19

Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20

Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16

Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22

Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15

Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6

Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13

Catholic Central 49, Dominican 13

Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium def. Random Lake, forfeit

Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22

Chilton 44, Valders 21

Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22

Colby 20, Marathon 0

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0

D.C. Everest 41, Hortonville 13

Durand 33, Mondovi 27, OT

Edgar 47, Thorp 6

Ellsworth 55, Amery 7

Freedom 18, Little Chute 12

Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24

Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8

Grantsburg 42, Unity 6

Greenwood 50, Marion 6

Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3

Hayward 14, Lakeland 6

Highland 32, Potosi/Cassville 27

Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0

Homestead 40, Nicolet 25

Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19

Hurley 35, Flambeau 0

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0

Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24

Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8

Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0

Luck 40, Clayton 18

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14

Marshall 12, Markesan 8

Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0

Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7

Medford Area 42, Merrill 6

Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14

Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14

Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6

Mosinee 35, Antigo 6

Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13

Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7

Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14

Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16

Osceola 26, Prescott 13

Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6

Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7

Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6

Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 0

Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16

Racine St. Catherine’s 52, Saint Francis 0

Randolph 34, Cambridge 22

Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14

Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7

Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22

River Valley 33, Richland Center 13

Rosholt 47, Almond-Bancroft 0

Shawano 48, Marinette 27

Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8

Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6

Shiocton 26, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22

Siren 40, Frederic 22

Spooner 35, Bloomer 34

Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0

Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7

University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0

Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26

Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6

Wautoma 31, Adams-Friendship 14

Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7

Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6

Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6

