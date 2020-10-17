SportsScene 13 for Friday, October 16th (part one)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
PREP FOOTBALL
Amherst 28, Stratford 13
Aquinas 46, Westby 26
Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29
Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22
Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15
Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13
Catholic Central 49, Dominican 13
Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium def. Random Lake, forfeit
Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22
Chilton 44, Valders 21
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22
Colby 20, Marathon 0
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0
D.C. Everest 41, Hortonville 13
Durand 33, Mondovi 27, OT
Edgar 47, Thorp 6
Ellsworth 55, Amery 7
Freedom 18, Little Chute 12
Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24
Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Greenwood 50, Marion 6
Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3
Hayward 14, Lakeland 6
Highland 32, Potosi/Cassville 27
Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0
Homestead 40, Nicolet 25
Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0
Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24
Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8
Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0
Luck 40, Clayton 18
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14
Marshall 12, Markesan 8
Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0
Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7
Medford Area 42, Merrill 6
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Mosinee 35, Antigo 6
Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14
Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16
Osceola 26, Prescott 13
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6
Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7
Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6
Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 0
Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16
Racine St. Catherine’s 52, Saint Francis 0
Randolph 34, Cambridge 22
Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14
Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7
Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22
River Valley 33, Richland Center 13
Rosholt 47, Almond-Bancroft 0
Shawano 48, Marinette 27
Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8
Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6
Shiocton 26, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22
Siren 40, Frederic 22
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7
University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0
Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6
Wautoma 31, Adams-Friendship 14
Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7
Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6
Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6
