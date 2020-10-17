Advertisement

Suspect in Devil’s Lake State Park stabbing still at large

Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.(WMTV/Elise Romas)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - Sauk County’s sheriff says the man suspected in a homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large.

Sheriff Chip Meister says emergency responders were called to the south side of the park Wednesday morning where a 24-year-old man was found dead on the Grottos Trail. Meister says it appears the man was stabbed to death.

The sheriff says the suspect was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot. Meister said officials are not sure whether there’s a threat to the public because it’s not clear whether the stabbing victim was targeted or if it was a random attack.

