A Minnesota company recalls more than 22,000 pounds of meat

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WEAU) - Taher Inc. based in Plymouth, Minn is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of meat because it wasn’t federally inspected.

They packaged the recalled frozen meat between Feb. 25 and Sept. 22, 2020.

The products carry these labels:

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Tator Tot Hot Dish” with lot code 056-282 and barcode 108101060239.

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Sloppy Joe” with lot code 065-269 and barcode 1081010602366.

Taher, Inc. shipped these products to institutions and food service locations in Minnesota.

Currently there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the recalled meat.

The USDA urges those who have bought these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.