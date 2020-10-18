Advertisement

Demonstrations in France will pay tribute to beheaded teacher

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class.

Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police.

Political leaders, associations and unions will demonstrate Sunday afternoon in Paris and in other major cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Nantes, Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux.

The gatherings come as French authorities say they have detained a 10th person following the horrific incident.

French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive was opened. At least four of those detained are family members of the attacker, who had been granted a 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March, was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.

His half-sister joined the Islamic State group in Syria in 2014, Ricard said. He didn’t give her name, and it is not clear where she is now.

The prosecutor said a text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the suspect’s phone. He also confirmed that a Twitter account under the name Abdoulakh A belonged to the suspect. It posted a photo of the decapitated head minutes after the attack along with the message “I have executed one of the dogs from hell who dared to put Muhammad down.”

The attack has provoked global condemnation. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the killing Saturday night from a political rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.

“On behalf of the United States, I’d like to extend my really sincere condolences to a friend of mine, President (Emmanuel) Macron of France, where they just yesterday had a vicious, vicious Islamic terrorist attack -- beheading an innocent teacher near Paris,” he said. “France is having a hard time and Macron’s a great guy.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued for two Mississippi boys

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WLOX Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

National

Early voters turning out in record numbers across US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While Democrats are voting early at much higher levels than Republicans, experts warn that doesn't tell us much about who will ultimately win the race for the White House.

National

NJ high school student leaves online class after told to remove Trump flag from wall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The school district says it is handling the matter internally and is working with all parties involved to resolve the issue.

National Politics

High school student told to remove Trump flag from wall during virtual class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
The school district says it is handling the matter internally and is working with all parties involved to resolve the issue.

Latest News

National

Women's March on Washington draws thousands before election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Demonstrators rallied to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, especially the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.

National

Heart-pounding video shows Ga. officer jump into action to save 3-week-old baby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSB Staff
The officer says saving the 3-week-old baby girl was just part of her job.

National

Ga. officer stopped to save baby who wasn't breathing on her drive home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The officer says saving the 3-week-old baby girl was just part of her job.

National

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABC Staff
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

National

Sisters recovering from breast cancer they found thanks to pet dog

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/17/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/17/20)