Jacksonville seeks $150K from GOP convention host committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville city officials are seeking reimbursement for more than $150,000 in expenses for law enforcement costs, consulting fees and other funds spent preparing to host the National Republican Convention that never took place in their city.

The festivities, which were to be held in Jacksonville in August to formally reanoint President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president, was scuttled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The chief of staff for Mayor Lenny Curry says the city and the host committee have been “working together over the past couple of weeks to resolve any balances the city had.” He says the city has been assured “timely payment.”

