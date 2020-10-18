Advertisement

Sports personality Sid Hartman dies at age 100

By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WEAU) - The Minnesota Twins released a statement Sunday, Oct. 18 on the passing of sports personality Sid Hartman at the age of 100.

In the statement, the Twins organization said:

"His endless drive to share sports stories across our region was unmatched, as was the deep trust he endeared in athletes, coaches, management and the public alike. This enviable combination, along with a work ethic, competitiveness and resilience that never wavered, allowed Sid to gather and report stories that no one else could have captured. Sid’s commitment to, and passion for, covering Minnesota sports was a true privilege to fans across our state.

They added:

“Sid will be missed, but he will certainly never be forgotten. Sid Hartman was, is, and always will be Minnesota sports.”

The Twins named their press conference room after Hartman in 2014.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

