2 people involved Buffalo County crash, life-threatening injuries reported

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were involved in a Buffalo County crash that happened Sunday on Highway 35.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says Ronald Kennerly, 58 of Ortonville, MN, was passing in a no passing zone when he hit the vehicle Dennis McGrath, 53 from Red Wing, MN, was driving.

Officials say when they arrived, McGrath was out of his vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, Kennerly was also out of his vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Officials added that Kennerly’s vehicle had went into the embankment after the crash, causing the vehicle to roll over and land on the roof.

Kennerly was taken to a hospital.

Highway 35 was shut down for one-and-a-half hours after the crash.

