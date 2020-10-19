3 more die in Chippewa County related to COVID-19, 108 new positive cases

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Three more people have died in Chippewa County due to COVID-19.

These new deaths bring the total to five deaths in the county.

There are also 108 new positive cases since Friday. This total is now at 1,124 total cases.

31 new people have been released from isolation, for a total of 691.

One new person has been hospitalized in the county regarding COVID-19.

