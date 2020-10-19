Advertisement

Barron County judge denies injunction on emergency order

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A judge in Barron County has denied an injunction for emergency order number three issued by Gov. Evers, limiting public gatherings.

That means the order limiting businesses to 25% capacity goes back into effect.

Evers issued the order on Oct. 6. It was challenged by the Tavern League of Wisconsin, and a temporary restraining order was issued in Sawyer County last week.

At a hearing this morning, Barron County Judge James Babler, who was assigned the case, denied the Tavern League’s request for an injunction.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued the Governor’s latest emergency order did not go through legislative approval, and was similar to the safer at home order that was struck down by the supreme court in May.

Lawyers for the state argued dhs was taking the means necessary to keep the public safe.

Judge Babler says, "It’s is the movents burden to show me that this injunction is necessary to preserve the status quo.  I don’t see that anything is different if i don’t issue the injunction, nobody is saying that they’re complying with the order of the secretary.

The Tavern League is expected to appeal the ruling.

Judge Babler declined the Tavern League’s request to stay the order until an appeal is filed.

Gov. Evers released a statement regarding the court decision, “This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings. This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.”

