Brady outplays Rodgers, Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35, right) heads for the endzone after intercepting a pass by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returning it for a score during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35, right) heads for the endzone after intercepting a pass by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returning it for a score during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in a rare meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased an early double-digit deficit to rout the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers 38-10.

It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs after a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, which included nine NFL title game appearances and six championships.

Rodgers was intercepted twice and had one of the picks returned for Tampa Bay’s first touchdown.

