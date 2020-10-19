Advertisement

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.(Denver Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Denver district court clerk’s office said the charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday in the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.

Dolloff was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.

The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning. No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records.

People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: moments ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

News

22 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
22 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Winona County.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

News

2 people involved Buffalo County crash, life-threatening injuries reported

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two people were involved in a Buffalo County crash that happened Sunday on Highway 35.

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

National Politics

RAW: Long lines at early voting site in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Video shows aerials of long lines on day 1 of early voting in Jacksonville on Monday.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

National

Missing Mississippi boys found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Mississippi.