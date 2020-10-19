Advertisement

Drive-thru absentee voting starts in Eau Claire on Tuesday

(KOTA)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Drive -thru absentee voting will be starting Tuesday in the City of Eau Claire.

The voting will take place in the parking lot area of City Hall on South Farwell Street. Times are as follows: Tuesday –Thursday: October 20 through October 22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: October 23 from7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: October 24 from9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday –Thursday: October 26 through October 29 from7 a.m. –6 p.m.

Friday: October 30 from7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A vehicle is not required to use this “drive-thru” service. All City of Eau Claire residents can vote here by absentee ballot, return a completed absentee ballot or register to vote.

Poll workers will be following health guidelines and will be wearing a mask. Voters are encouraged to do so as well.

