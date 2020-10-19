Advertisement

Falcons respond to Quinn firing with 40-23 win vs. Vikings

NFL/Minnesota Vikings
NFL/Minnesota Vikings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes, as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 for their first victory of the season.

The win came one week after the firing of coach Dan Quinn, who was replaced by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons turned those picks into 17 points to build a 20-0 lead at the break.

The depleted Vikings surrendered 40-plus points for the second time this year.

