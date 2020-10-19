Interview with ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight weeks into the school year which has been challenging for school districts across the state of Wisconsin. Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson addresses the gaps and inequities in education including the requests of many families in the district requesting to move into a 100% virtual model of education from the hybrid model because many parents and students have not been satisfied with the attention they need.

Johnson also talked about the challenges for staff in the district and how many teachers have been asked to teach virtually because of the students wanting to go 100% virtual.

Johnson says winter sports in the Eau Claire school district are moving forward as planned and will be coordinated with the WIAA in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.