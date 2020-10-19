JOE AND GERI WALTER & O’NEIL CREEK CAMPGROUND

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the owners of the O’Neil Campground, Joe and Geri Walter, for the Sunshine Award. They have an amazing family-oriented campground and they have a wonderful staff. When camping there, you feel you are a part of a family There is always something to do for everyone in the family. I would like to thank them for making every week and weekend fun for the family. During this year, 2020, with the virus they make sure everything is safe and clean. I would just like to let Joe and Geri know that they and the staff make camping fun.

Jean Anderson

