JOE AND GERI WALTER & O’NEIL CREEK CAMPGROUND

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the owners of the O’Neil Campground, Joe and Geri Walter, for the Sunshine Award.  They have an amazing family-oriented campground and they have a wonderful staff.  When camping there, you feel you are a part of a family There is always something to do for everyone in the family.  I would like to thank them for making every week and weekend fun for the family.  During this year, 2020, with the virus they make sure everything is safe and clean.  I would just like to let Joe and Geri know that they and the staff make camping fun.

Jean Anderson

