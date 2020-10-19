Advertisement

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver “because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and a see-through plastic helmet.

“This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with,” Oliver said. “And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our (expletive) out.”

Boughton said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children's Hospital in Detroit.

News

Drive-thru absentee voting starts in Eau Claire on Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Drive -thru absentee voting will be starting Tuesday in the City of Eau Claire.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for ‘personal’ reasons

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

News

This is where to get tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will provide COVID-19 testing in 38 Wisconsin counties this week as it assists the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments expand testing opportunities throughout the state.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

News

3 more die in Chippewa County related to COVID-19, 108 new positive cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died in Chippewa County due to COVID-19.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

News

22 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
22 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Winona County.