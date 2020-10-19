Advertisement

La Crosse school breaks ground on $4.8 million expansion

The $4.8 million expansion to Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse broke ground Monday morning.
The $4.8 million expansion to Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse broke ground Monday morning.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A $4.8 million expansion to one elementary school broke ground Monday morning.

Hamilton Elementary, one of two year-round schools in the School District of La Crosse, will be getting four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, library and community school center.

The project has been in the works for nearly five years and hopes to finish construction in time for the 2021 school year.

The district says it will be more than just students who benefit from the facilities.

“When we designed this, we designed it off of the Community Needs Assessment which is done with staff, students, and parents specifically of Hamilton and in the Pogue-Powell-Hamilton neighborhood,” said Ben Burns, Hamilton Elementary principal. “At the same time, in the true spirit of community any of the services or any of our family nights are technically open to the whole community.”

More space was needed after the school expanded to include 3rd-5th grade eight years ago.

The school thanks the City of La Crosse and donors Gundersen Health System and The Boys and Girls Clubs who each donated $1.2 million to the project.

