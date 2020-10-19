Advertisement

Man killed in Wood County crash

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Amie Winters
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Arpin man has died after investigators say his vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled in Wood County.

The Wood County Dispatch Center was called to a vehicle on fire near 6630 Richfield Drive on Sunday, October 18 around 7:30 p.m. Investigators determined a westbound vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Kevin Follen, 58, was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

