Advertisement

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Monday.
A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

The depression has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph Monday morning.

But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight and be near hurricane strength by Thursday.

The depression is centered about 720 miles southeast of Bermuda. If the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Epsilon.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National Politics

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

National

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

News

Man killed in Wood County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amie Winters
An Arpin man has died after investigators say his vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled in Wood County.

Latest News

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

Hello Wisconsin

New use for alfalfa, feeding yellow perch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

National Politics

New video allegedly shows suspects in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot training

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Video shown in court shows suspects training in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.