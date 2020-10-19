Advertisement

New use for alfalfa, feeding yellow perch

(KMVT)
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It turns out that yellow perch might like alfalfa. U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded research is showing that farm-raised yellow perch are doing well when being fed pellets made with a protein concentrate made from the legume’s protein-rich leaves. Deborah Samac, who leads the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service Plant Science Research Unit in St. Paul, said formulating aquafeeds and with plant-based proteins could help reduce the need for fishmeal in aquafeeds - reducing aquaculture’s effects on aquatic natural resources. Aquaculture is agriculture’s fastest-growing sector, generating $1.4 billion in annual U.S. sales. There are concerns that such growth in demand would outpace the ocean’s wild-caught stock of sardine, anchovy, menhaden and other small forage fish used as aquafeed fishmeal.

The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin has scheduled three calf-care seminars across Wisconsin, with two of them in this area. The Calf Care Connection workshops will be Nov. 10 in Menomonie, Nov. 11 in Stratford and Nov. 12 in Hilbert. Each day’s workshop will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Program and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org.

Wisconsin’s hunter education program has gone virtual. State Department of Natural Resources officials said hunters of all ages can earn their Wisconsin hunter education safety certification through a single, online-only hunter education course developed as a temporary change by the state Department of Natural Resources. The online course is available through Dec. 31; information is available on the state DNR’s Web site.

This is Forest Products Week in Wisconsin, as proclaimed by Gov. Tony Evers, to recognize the people who work in and care for woodlands and wood products in Wisconsin. State agriculture officials said forest products annually contribute $24.3 billion to Wisconsin’s economy, providing more than 63,000 jobs in the state, with a $4.2 billion annual payroll. Those statistics also show that each forestry job in Wisconsin supports 1.7 additional jobs.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

News

Man killed in Wood County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amie Winters
An Arpin man has died after investigators say his vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled in Wood County.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/18/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/18/20)

Latest News

News

Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum (10/18/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum (10/18/20)

News

Halloween Costume Shopping Safety (10/18/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
Halloween Costume Shopping Safety (10/18/20)

News

Red Cross Volunteers Helping Out Nationwide (10/18/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
Red Cross Volunteers Helping Out Nationwide (10/18/20)

News

Update On EC Area School District 2020-21 School Year (10/18/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
Update On EC Area School District 2020-21 School Year (10/18/20)

News

Interview with ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson

Updated: 9 hours ago
ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson provides an update on the 2020-21 school year.

News

Visitors flock to Wisconsin state parks and a Madison couple hits to nearly every one.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Amid the pandemic, a Madison woman challenged herself to visit every state park in the badger state.