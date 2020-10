EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my neighbor’s daughter, Pam Murphy, for the Sunshine Award. Pam drives her mom everyday to visit with their dad/husband who is at the nursing home. With Covid-19, they make the trip twice daily to spend time with him outside his window. Pam is a wonderful person for all she does for her mom and dad.

Jane & Bob Zech

