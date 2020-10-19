SACRED HEART DIALYSIS DEPARTMENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am writing to you on behalf of my grandmother, Anna Thomas. My grandmother has expressed multiple times to me that she would like to nominate, for the Sunshine Award, the dialysis team/family of Sacred Heart Hospital. My grandmother had brought my grandfather, Robert Thomas, for dialysis treatment on the 8th floor at Sacred Heart Hospital three times a week for the past five to six years. Throughout the years he had received the best care that always came with a smile. My grandfather found himself enjoying the time he spent there and actually looked forward to his appointments because of the staff. You may have noticed I called them family before because that’s what they truly felt like. When my grandparents would be having a hard day they would be there to cheer them up. The team always showed they cared and were always so respectful. They truly were a joy to be around and knew just how to make your day better. I know it would make my grandparents so happy if the Dialysis Department of Sacred Heart could be recognized to let them know that they do not go unnoticed.

Audrey Sonnentag on behalf of Anna Thomas

