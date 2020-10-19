EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Sarah Baye to receive the Sunshine Award. My daughter is doing virtual learning this year and Sarah has been extremely helpful and patient. She takes time out of her day to spend one on one time with my daughter. She is doing everything she can to make this learning experience as normal as possible. She truly is a caring teacher. Great Job!

Kimberly Morgensen

