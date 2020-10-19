Advertisement

Stanley Police Department search for missing 13-year-old, requesting help from the public

Rose Sprinkle
Rose Sprinkle(Stanley Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stanley Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Officials say Rose Sprinkle was last seen midnight Sunday at her home and is believed to leave on her own free will. She is 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pair of pants and a black shirt.

Police ask if you have any information regarding her location, you are urged to contact the police department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse school breaks ground on $4.8 million expansion

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Hamilton Elementary, one of two year-round schools in the School District of La Crosse, will be getting four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, library and community school center.

Court

UPDATE: Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of stealing from charity she founded

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Jonathan Fortier
A Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County and she is accused of stealing from the charity she founded.

News

Drive-thru absentee voting starts in Eau Claire on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Drive -thru absentee voting will be starting Tuesday in the City of Eau Claire.

News

This is where to get tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will provide COVID-19 testing in 38 Wisconsin counties this week as it assists the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments expand testing opportunities throughout the state.

Latest News

News

3 more die in Chippewa County related to COVID-19, 108 new positive cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died in Chippewa County due to COVID-19.

News

22 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
22 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Winona County.

News

2 people involved Buffalo County crash, life-threatening injuries reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two people were involved in a Buffalo County crash that happened Sunday on Highway 35.

Breaking News

Barron County judge denies injunction on emergency order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
A judge in Barron County has denied an injunction for Governor Evers' Emergency Order #3, limiting public gatherings.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.