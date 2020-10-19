Stanley Police Department search for missing 13-year-old, requesting help from the public

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stanley Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Officials say Rose Sprinkle was last seen midnight Sunday at her home and is believed to leave on her own free will. She is 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pair of pants and a black shirt.

Police ask if you have any information regarding her location, you are urged to contact the police department.

