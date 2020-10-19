Staying safe while costume shopping

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween and many people still haven’t found their costume yet.

In an effort to keep customers safe from COVID-19, one local store has added safety protocols to the costume shopping experience. This time of year is full of scary stories. with the threat of COVID-19 still looming, Halloween Express owner Jeff Baker says they have implemented new protocols to keep customers safe, including not allowing customers to try on masks or wigs.

“We are allowing them to try on one costume at a time so we can maintain control on which costumes are purchased and which ones are not,” Baker says. “The ones that are not purchased, we are taking a spray bottle of hand sanitizer and we are spraying down that costume and then allowing it to dry for a minimum of six hours.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some interesting costumes gaining popularity this year

“A very popular is hand sanitizer costume, I’ve also got toilet paper costumes,” Baker says. “There is still a wide variety of popularity in costumes this year. But those in particular are selling well and i even have a kids version of the hand sanitizer costume. A lot of doctors and nurses, because of all the health care professionals that are in the industry, people are wanting to dress as the healthcare heroes.”

With fright night less than two weeks away, Baker says he hopes people can safely enjoy one night of normalcy.

“I’m glad the city is allowing trick or treating,” Baker says. “I know it’s kind of a shorter window, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. but any kind of window for outdoor trick or treating is a great window as far as I’m concerned.”

