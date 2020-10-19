Walk-in flu clinics see higher turnouts amid pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Health experts say they’re seeing an increase in people getting their flu shots this year.

Gundersen and Mayo Clinic in La Crosse both offer walk-in flu clinics for anyone needing the vaccine with no appointment necessary.

Children six months and up can get the shot and those older than 65 will receive a higher dosage.

So far, Gundersen officials say it’s had a record turnout and Mayo has already administered around 5,700 shots in La Crosse.

Nurses add the need for the vaccine is especially important this year.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and we know that viruses and infections and sicknesses are really opportunistic,” said Yvonne Voss, Mayo Clinic nurse manager. “If you are staying healthy and not getting the flu, then chances are that you are not going to be so susceptible to getting COVID as well.”

“This year, Gundersen is seeing higher numbers of vaccinations compared to years prior," said Shelly Niedfeldt, Gundersen Flu Shot Clinic manager. "Pretty successful I would say for parents bringing their children in to get vaccinated, especially our older adults, we are seeing a lot of those right away this year.”

Added precautions are being taken to keep everyone safe.

Gundersen’s Flu Shot Clinics are open weekdays until November 25 and Mayo’s Wednesday-Friday for two more weeks in La Crosse.

You don’t have to be a patient at either health system to get the shot.

