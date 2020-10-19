Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers provide disaster relief

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of Wisconsin volunteers have stepped up to help out areas hit by natural disasters.

About 30 members of the Wisconsin Red Cross are doing their part to help people in areas affected by wildfires and hurricanes across the country. Kyle Kriegl, executive director of the Northwest Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross, says the experience people get from being a volunteer is invaluable.

“When those volunteers go out and help in other states, they do a two week assignment,” Kriegl says. “They come back with that experience and expertise back here so that when we have disasters here locally, they can help deliver in those disasters.”

Volunteers can either deploy in person or virtually to help those affected by natural disasters. Kriegl says they are also putting out a call for more volunteers. If you’re interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer, click here.

